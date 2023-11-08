ASEAN Youth Conference discuss ideas for region’s better future
The ASEAN Youth Conference (AYC) 2023 was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from November 3-5 under the theme “Guardians of the Sustainable Future for a Resilient ASEAN”.
Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Youth Conference (AYC) 2023 was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from November 3-5 under the theme “Guardians of the Sustainable Future for a Resilient ASEAN”.
The event provided a venue for the youth to share their ideas and initiatives for a brighter future of the region. It was jointly organised by the ASEAN Youth Organisation, ASEAN Secretariat, Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of Indonesia (Kemenko PMK), AYO Kreasi International, Selangor Youth Community and BI Museum, drawing about 250 delegates from ASEAN member countries and nations outside the association.
Addressing the event, Indonesian Permanent Representative to ASEAN Ambassador Derry Aman underlined the significance of the youth in today’s society as they bring in the innovation and economic development.
Deputy Minister of Kemenko PMK Woro Srihastuti Sulistyaningrum highlighted initiatives to promote the ASEAN youth's participation, and called for cooperation, dialogue and innovative partnerships to create an environment where youth voices are heard, honoured, and implemented.
Participants discussed various topics such as economic expansion, political security and socio-cultural development, while building international initiatives and projects to address challenges and seize opportunities identified in the Youth Declaration./.