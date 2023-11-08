World Meeting of ASEAN working group on IP held in Indonesia The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights on November 7 held the 71st ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Cooperation (WGIPC) Meeting in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara.

Videos Vietnam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6.

World Indonesia sees increasing demand for imported steel Chairman of the Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) Purwono Widodo on November 7 said that the Southeast Asian country’s steel demand surges in 2023 due to the construction of major national projects.

World Indonesia encourages MSME to enter digital ecosystem Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional governments to support the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to step up digital transformation so as to enhance competitive edge for domestic products.