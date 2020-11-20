ASEAN EU, ASEAN look towards bilateral free trade agreement: Ambassador Concluding a region‐to‐region free trade agreement (FTA) is an objective which the EU and ASEAN share, Ambassador of the EU to ASEAN Igor Driesmans asserted.

Society Vietnam crowned at ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2020 Team Catfish from Vietnam won the first prize at the ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEAN DSE) 2020 competition, which was jointly hosted by the ASEAN Foundation and its partner SAP.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Philippine diplomat highly values Vietnam’s leadership role Vietnam’s leadership to maneuver ASEAN through the COVID-19 pandemic is highly commendable, according to Ambassador Noel Servigon, head of the Permanent Mission of the Phillipines to ASEAN.

ASEAN Energy connection important pillar for ASEAN’s sustainable development: Official Energy connection between ASEAN member countries is an important pillar that needs to be further strengthened to ensure energy security for the strong and sustainable development of the ASEAN Community, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An has said.