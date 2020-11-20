ASEAN+3 energy ministers pledge to push sustainable post-pandemic recovery
Energy ministers of ASEAN countries and partners have affirmed their commitment to pursue sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery measures by strengthening partnerships and renovation to ensure energy security, transformation, and recovery.
At the 17th ASEAN+3 (China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea) Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM+3) (Photo: VNA)
At the 17th ASEAN+3 (China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea) Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM+3), held online on November 20, participants lauded the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) for the 2021-2025 period.
They reiterated their support for the implementation of the scheme through the exchange of information and knowledge and programmes to enhance capacity as well as joint research, publications, and demonstration projects.
ASEAN member countries are now working towards the possibility of recovering through balancing economic costs and risks while considering the optimal balance between national security and economic recovery.
Regarding energy security, participants reaffirmed the significance of stable clean energy supplies at affordable prices to serve economic and daily activities.
They acknowledged that the energy transformation process in ASEAN is not only focusing on sources ranging from fossil fuels to renewable energy but also on the selection of green, sustainable energy and technology serving post-pandemic recovery.
The ASEAN 3 countries are working hard to promote Clean Coal Technology (CCT), to support the transformation to a low-carbon economy.
Ministers and heads of delegations proposed the strengthening of trade promotions with the new role of CCT and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage.
They also encouraged the three partner countries to continue their support for the ASEAN Forum on Coal (AFOC) and in implementing APAEC in the second phase in the 2021-2025 period.
They lauded the joint policy summary on the new role of coal power plants in the era of energy transition prepared by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) and the Japan Coal Energy Center (JCOAL).
They spoke highly of China and Japan’s role in CCT through the advancement of technology and policy support.
They will continue to work on a number of initiatives, including an integrated research centre by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA).
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the development and feasibility of oil refinery plants and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the ASEAN 3 region, participants hailed the efforts of ASEAN 3 countries in strengthening cooperation between governments, financial organisations, and the private sector, to provide better access to financial resources for comprehensive recovery.
At the same time, they also encouraged ASEAN 3 countries to pay more attention to new technology to eliminate carbon and digitalise oil and gas value chains.
They agreed to convene the next meeting in October 2021 in Brunei and to adopt the joint statement from this meeting./.