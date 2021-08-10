ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Italy
The ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), Italy, celebrated the 54th founding anniversary (August 8) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9.
Attending the event were six ambassadors from ASEAN member states to Italy, representatives from the Italian Foreign Ministry, the Italy – ASEAN association, the Global Action, and the Centre for International Studies (CESI), among other participants.
Addressing the celebration, Malaysian Ambassador to Italy Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, the current rotating chair of the ACR, reviewed the committee’s key activities in over a year under the chair of Vietnam and Indonesia.
The ambassador highlighted efforts of the sides involved in sustaining cooperation amid COVID-19 and implementing activities under the ASEAN-Italy development partnership framework.
The representative from the Italian Foreign Ministry affirmed that the Italian Government appreciates ASEAN’s support toward the nation during its pandemic peak in 2020 and is committed to assisting the bloc members.
The diplomat also unveiled a series of Italy’s prioritised cooperation areas with ASEAN in the time to come, which include economy, climate change, smart city building, circular economy and aerospace through a number of collaboration events and programmes such as the 4th ASEAN-Italy high-level dialogue on economic cooperation (October 2021), and a workshop on heritage conservation./.