World 70 percent of population in Singapore fully vaccinated against COVID-19 As of August 9, 70 percent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 percent had received at least one dose, making it one of the countries with highest vaccination rates in the world.

ASEAN ASEAN collects COVID-19 aid worth over 1.2 billion USD from dialogue partners The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained over 1.2 billion USD worth of combined assistance from 11 dialogue partners, including the most recent one – the UK, according to data collected by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ASEAN Department.

ASEAN ASEAN’s unity vital to overcome COVID-19 challenges: Malaysian FM The unity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has enabled it to collectively overcome challenges, ranging from global financial crises to climate change, to natural disasters and now, the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said.

ASEAN 28th ARF calls for maintenance of security, freedom of navigation in East Sea The Chairman’s Statement of the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) has called for the maintenance of security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea, and acceleration of talks for the prompt signing of the Code of Conduct in the waters (COC).