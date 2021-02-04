ASEAN Italy holds training course on citizen protection for local, ASEAN officials An online training course on citizen protection services for high-level Italian and ASEAN officials opened on February 3, aiming to foster the ASEAN – Italy development partnership.

World Another earthquake shakes Sulawesi island of Indonesia A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Majene city of Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on February 3, but it did not trigger tsunami warnings.

ASEAN Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine licensed for use in Singapore Singapore has become the first country in Asia to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as it begins rolling out its immunisation programme to the wider population.