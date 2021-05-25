US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – A virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and the US Secretary of State, scheduled for May 25, has been delayed due to technical reason, according to ASEAN’s news sources.

In the morning of May 25, the 10 ASEAN foreign ministers were ready to convene the first meeting with their US counterpart Antony Blinken who is in the Middle East to ensure the implementation of ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

However, communication system on the flight carrying Blinken had an error so that both sides could not hold the meeting.

Time for the meeting to resume has yet to be fixed.

The two sides were scheduled to discuss a series of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, relations between ASEAN and the US and other international issues./.