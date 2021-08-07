World Cambodia becomes coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations Cambodia has taken over from Indonesia as the ASEAN Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations during 2021-2024, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN-EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on August 6 took part in the virtual ASEAN-EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.

World ASEAN, USAID symposium on Single Window targets expanded trade ASEAN and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on August 5 held the fifth symposium on the ASEAN Single Window (ASW) to plan for greater private sector engagement and facilitate cross-border trade.