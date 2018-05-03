Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – The Action on Smoking and Health Foundation (ASH Thailand) has stressed on the importance of smoking control measures to discourage new smokers, help those who wish to quit smoking and protect non-smokers.



ASH Thailand President Prakit Vathesatogkit gave a lecture on why Thailand needs to control smoking at a recent workshop in Phuket with regards to the Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560.



He said efforts to control smoking started with the introduction of the Tobacco Control Act B.E. 2509, the Non-Smokers' Health Protection Act B.E. 2535, the raise of tobacco tax, the display of warning texts on cartons, Thailand's participation in the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, and the new Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560 which was promulgated last year.



The ASH Thailand president highlighted the number of smokers in Thailand which reduced by 20 percent according to a 2014 survey. The number of smokers reduced by 40 percent in the northeastern region, by 43 percent in the northern region, by 13 percent in the southern region, by 37 percent in the central region, and by 29 percent in Bangkok. The overall number of smokers in Thailand currently accounts for 20 percent of the population.



ASH Thailand is committed to further campaign for the reduction in the consumption of tobacco products in accordance with the new Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560.-VNA