Videos Preserving the beauty of Spring festivals Ninh Binh is not only known as a locality blessed with beautiful landscapes but is also remembered for its many folk festivals imbued with the national identity. The province has recently introduced a number of measures to preserve and promote the sound traditional values of Spring festivals.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to join in more phygital sports events: Spokeswoman Vietnam will continue taking part in sport competitions, especially the ones combining electronic and traditional sports in the future, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on February 29.