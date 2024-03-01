Asian taekwondo fighters to battle it out in Da Nang
Vietnam will host the Asian Taekwondo Championships for the fourth time in May in the central city of Da Nang.
Athletes will compete for medals at the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championships in May in Da Nang city.Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam will host the Asian Taekwondo Championships for the fourth time in May in the central city of Da Nang.
Athletes will compete in poomsae (performance) from May 14-15 and kyorugi (combat) from May 16-18 at Tien Son Sports Complex.
It will be followed by Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships on May 19 and the 6th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships from May 20-24 at the same venue.
Vietnam hosted the championships in 1998, 2012 and 2018. In the last edition, Truong Thi Kim Tuyen won Vietnam's only gold in the women's 46kg category.
Before the Asian competition, players will take part in the Paris Olympics' Asian qualification in Tai'an, China, from March 15-17./.