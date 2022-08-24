Association maintains activities to promote Vietnam-France collaboration
The Vietnam-France Friendship Association in Hanoi will continue connecting and building cooperation programmes between the two countries, and helping boost the capital city’s new 2022-2027 tenure.
The association organised the sixth congress, the 2022-2027 tenure, on August 24, during which a 35-member executive committee was elected, with Nguyen Lan Trung re-elected Chairman of the association.
Other major tasks of the association in this term are to promote the images as well as achievements gained during the renewal and integration process of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, to intensify friendship exchanges, and to expand its membership.
It will also exert efforts to successfully organise activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations in 2023.
Sophie Maysonnave, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Activities under the French Embassy in Vietnam, said that the Vietnam-France Friendship Association has always been a close friend accompanying France and the French Ambassadors in all meaningful activities.
It is also an important partner that helps maintain the unique relationship between the two nations, she added./.