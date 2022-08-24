Society New initiative to recycle 3,000 tonnes of cartons A carton recycling initiative will be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City from August 2022 to March 2023, aiming to collect and fully recycle 3,000 tonnes of used drink cartons into new products, such as paperboard and eco-friendly roofing materials.

Society ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Forum kicks off in Quang Binh The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Youth Volunteer Forum and ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award opened in the central province of Quang Binh on August 24.

Society ​IAA int’l driving permits not valid in Vietnam International driving licenses issued by the New York-based International Automobile Association (IAA) are not accepted in Vietnam, according to Ho Chi Minh City Police Department’s road and railway traffic police unit (PC08).

Society Tra Vinh province sees no more vessels violating foreign waters The Mekong delta province of Tra Vinh hasn’t recorded any of its fishing vessels violating foreign waters in the recent past thanks to many solutions to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.