Australia extends support for Vietnam's vocational education, training
The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on April 14 launched Australia’s next phase of support for Vietnam’s vocational education and training (VET).
Le Tan Dung, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Bridget Collier, Acting Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam; Truong Anh Dung, Director General of the General Directorate of Vocational and Training; Tran Thi Lan Anh, General Secretary of the VCCI, launched the project. (Photo: VNA)
Over the past four years, Aus4Skills strengthened the engagement of Vietnam’s logistics industry in VET to help ensure that students graduate with the skills required by logistics employers.
Since 2017, more than 5,300 Vietnamese vocational students have benefitted from improved teaching quality in colleges supported by Aus4Skills. Enrolments in logistics courses in these colleges have increased eight-fold. Graduates from these colleges are in higher demand due to their job readiness.
This next phase of support, valued up to 13.8 million AUD (10.26 million USD) commenced in 2021 and will see this successful model extended over four years (2021-2025). The programme is designed to help Vietnam upskill its workforce – a crucial ingredient for Vietnam to meet its ambitious 2045 target of being a high-income country. This work will focus on the logistics sector. Logistics is a priority for Vietnam as it is expected to contribute 8-10 percent of GDP by 2025. It is also a sector Australia has considerable experience in.
Australia’s assistance, provided by the Aus4Skills programme, will focus on continued cooperation with MOLISA’s Directorate for Vocational Education and Training, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, colleges and industry partners. The project activities, with continued linkages and inputs from industry, will offer professional development for Vietnamese vocational teachers, managers and leaders, frameworks to ensure quality training and curriculum that matches the needs of industry. Australia’s support will also continue to provide access to training and employment in the logistics sector to women and people with disabilities. Logistics has traditionally been viewed as an industry for men, despite the skills and capabilities that women offer.
“In Vietnam, logistics is identified as an important service industry of the national economy that supports connectivity and economic development. A skilled workforce is key to developing the logistics industry. With the onset of Aus4Skills VET Phase 2, I strongly believe this is another step to realise a shared vision of Australia and Vietnam to upskill the workforce in Vietnam,” said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung.
For her part, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said: “Australia remains committed to supporting Vietnam’s next stage of development, including through strengthening the skills of Vietnam’s workforce. A skilled workforce will help ensure that domestic industries can remain competitive, which is critical to advancing Vietnam’s economic growth and post-pandemic recovery. Australia is pleased to share with Vietnam, through the Aus4Skills program, its own experience in building a dynamic, industry-led VET system”./.