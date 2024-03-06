World Australia expands maritime cooperation with ASEAN The Australian Government will invest 64 million AUD (41.8 million USD) over the next four years, including 40 million USD in new funding, to enhance Australia's Southeast Asia Maritime Partnerships, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on March 4.

ASEAN Special summit a chance for ASEAN, Australia to advance relations, commitments The ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations is considered a chance for the two sides to further enhance bilateral cooperation along with their commitments to the current ties and regional growth and success, an expert has said.

World ASEAN-Australia Special Summit discusses future cooperation A special summit to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner in 1974 is taking place in Melbourne city on March 4 – 6, focusing on the discussion of partnerships for the future.

Videos 11 saved foreign sailors handed over to consulates general Ten Indonesians and one Malaysian, who are crewmembers of vessel Samudra Indah II in distress off the coast of Vietnam, were handed over to representatives of the two countries’ consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City on February 29.