Society Vietnamese with disabilities enjoy equal, full rights Over the years, ensuring rights for people with disabilities has received great attention from the Party and State. There are now numerous policies and legal regulations providing favourable conditions for them to enjoy equal rights to politic, economic, cultural and social activities, stablise their lives, and integrate into the community.

Society Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in HCM City convenes 3rd congress The 3rd Congress of the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City (VLFA HCM City) took place on November 11, focusing on discussing measures to effectively promote people-to-people diplomacy between HCM City and Lao localities.

Society Vietnamese - German University a “lighthouse” in bilateral relations: Deputy PM The Vietnamese - German University (VGU) will become a "lighthouse" project in the relationship between the two countries and a bright spot in Vietnam’s tertiary education system in the coming time, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Society President attends festival of great national unity in Lai Chau President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the festival of great national unity in communes of Khong Lao, Muong So, Hoang Then in Phong Tho district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 11, on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Traditional Day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18).