Sci-Tech Vietnamese business helps develop blockchain technology in Cambodia Vietnam’s Unicorn Ultra (U2U) ecosystem, an All-in-One platform for potential builders, opened its representative office in Cambodia to introduce, build and develop products applying blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang works to strengthen cybersecurity The northern province of Bac Giang is intensifying efforts to ensure cybersecurity serving digital transformation, said Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu.

Sci-Tech VNPT IDC - Vietnam’s largest and most modern data centre The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) officially put the 8th Internet Data Center (IDC) into operation at Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in October. This is the largest IDC in Vietnam with the most modern technology, fully meeting international technical standards.

Videos Vietnam holds large potential to develop semiconductor Vietnam’s potential to develop the semiconductor industry is substantial, and the country is increasingly active in both regional and global semiconductor ecosystems. Insiders believe that Vietnam possesses the necessary conditions and factors to foster the growth of this industry.