This is Wong’s second visit to Visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong took a stroll around the iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the very heart of Hanoi and enjoyed an egg coffee , a signature drink of the capital city, on August 22 morning.This is Wong’s second visit to Vietnam in her capacity as foreign minister of Australia, following her first in June 2022 when she tried “pho ga” (chicken noodle soup), an iconic dish of Vietnam.

Egg coffee was among the food and drink items served to local and international journalists covering the second summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the US in Hanoi in 2019.

The Australian FM’s visit comes as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and five years of strategic partnership this year./.

VNA