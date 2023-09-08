According to the site that is run by a team of emerging writers and photographers who talk about the music, art, film, food, lifestyle and more, Vietnam has a diverse geography that includes mountains, deltas, and coastal areas.

After a direct flight from Sydney, then a short connecting flight from Ho Chi Minh City, visitors arrive coastal Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province where there are plenty of local experiences to try. Boat cruises, temple visits, countryside cooking classes, and rooftop cocktail bars are just a few of the many attractions in the region.

It is noted that the capital of Vietnam is Hanoi but the country's largest city is Ho Chi Minh City, with approximately 10 million residents and transient workers.

The French influence is obvious in many of the public buildings. Even private residences are decorated in traditional French colonial style.

In the Mekong River, the world’s largest inland fishery, visitors can explore the coconut production along the delta. Cruising along the river in a long boat, whilst eating fresh fruit, they can learn about the regional coconut production.

“Vietnam is a land of contrasts and surprises, from local farmhouses to the most cosmopolitan hotels and restaurants,” the writing concludes./.

VNA