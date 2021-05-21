Aviation security to be strengthened during elections
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to raise the level of aviation security during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to raise the level of aviation security during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Under a decision signed by CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang, carriers, airports, and air services providers will apply Level 1 aviation security measures from May 22 to 24.
Airports are also asked to inform air services providers and foreign airlines operating in Vietnam about the measures.
All relevant agencies must regularly report to the CAAV during the period.
Nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 866 candidates, and 3,727 out of 6,201 candidates will be voted on to provincial-level People’s Councils. The elections for People’s Councils at the district and commune levels will also be held./.