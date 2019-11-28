Awards honour standout Vietnamese banks
Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony for the Vietnam Outstanding Banking Awards 2019 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27 by the Vietnam Banks Association and the International Data Group (IDG).
Held annually since 2012, the awards aim to recognise and honour banks with excellent performance and significant contributions to the development of the banking sector and the financial sector in general.
In addition to helping banks look back on their performance and review the quality of their products and services, the awards also help customers to find reputable banks.
According to the organising board, most banks have focused on developing retail sales, and digital and e-banking services to improve customers’ experience.
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development (BIDV), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) and Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) were the winners of Outstanding Retail Banking Award.
The Outstanding Digital Banking Award went to Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LienVietPostBank), Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank).
Sai Gon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB), Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) and Vietnam-Russia Joint Venture Bank (VRB) were honoured for their outstanding innovative banking products and services.
The Outstanding Bank for Green Credit Award was presented to Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Bac A Bank), Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank), and Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank).
Meanwhile, the Outstanding Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Award went to Bao Viet Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Bao Viet Bank), MB Bank, and Sai Gon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB).
The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agriculture) and SHB received the Outstanding Bank for Community Award thanks to their charitable and poverty reduction activities.
Agribank was also praised for its investment in high-tech agriculture with total loans of more than 20 trillion VND (861.9 million USD).
In addition, Moca Technology and Services Corporation (MOCA), M_Service Online Mobile Service Joint Stock Company (MOMO) and Vietnam Payment Solution Company (VNPAY) were named Excellent Fintech Firms./.