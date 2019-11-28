Business Vinh Phuc urged to produce skilled workers Vinh Phuc province must improve the quality of its educational and training system to attract more foreign investment, heard a conference on November 27.

Business Event promoting Vietnamese goods held in Australia An event promoting Vietnamese products in Australia took place in Melbourne, Victoria state for the first time on November 26-27.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on November 28 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on November 28, up 1 VND from the previous day (November 27).

Business Vietnam among fastest growing economies in Asia: Singaporean newspaper The Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao newspaper (United Morning Paper) ran an article on November 26 on Vietnam’s foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, affirming that it is one of the most open economies with the fastest economic growing pace in Asia.