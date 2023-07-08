Ba Ria – Vung Tau to become national marine economic hub
The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to become a national marine economic hub and a maritime service centre of Southeast Asia by 2050.
Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) - The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to become a national marine economic hub and a maritime service centre of Southeast Asia by 2050.
According to the province’s master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which is awaiting approval, the locality will become a centrally-run city with multi-centre urban structure and multimodal transport infrastructure.
It is also set to develop into a gateway to the sea and an industrial centre of the Southeastern region, as well as an international-class high-quality tourism centre.
The locality will develop in a comprehensive, dynamic, and sustainable way, on the basis of “ good infrastructure, good environment and good human resources”.
During a conference in May, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Viet Thanh said the master plan has been refined based on feedback and recommendations of the national appraisal council, ministries, central agencies, sectors, experts, scientists and the public. The master plan also keeps abreast with development orientations of the country in general and the Southeastern region in particular.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh said Ba Ria-Vung Tau will focus on carrying out development breakthroughs, including completing regional and inter-regional connectivity routes, developing a seaport system, forming a national-level logistics centre, and establishing a free trade area in Cai Mep Ha, attracting strategic investors, designing a complete and synchronous ecosystem applying international standards.
The province will also work to form tourism urban areas with the aim of turning it into an entertainment and resort centre of international standards, and establish hi-tech industrial parks to attract investors and human resources in advanced production industries.
From now to 2050, Ba Ria-Vung Tau will continue modernising its infrastructure system, with focus on the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau railway, metro lines connecting urban areas, and a monorail system linking coastal tourism urban areas from Vung Tau city to Binh Chau hot mineral spring./.