Business Vietnamese company develops wind power project in Laos An agreement signing ceremony to develop a wind power plant project in Savannakhet province was held in Vientiane on July 6 between representatives of the Lao Government and Vietnam's AMI Renewables Quang Binh Investment Joint Stock Company.

Business North-central localities look to boost export to Laos, Thailand A conference to promote trade activities between businesses of six north-central provinces and those of Laos and Thailand took place in Dong Hoi city of Quang Binh province on July 7.

Business Singapore Regional Business Forum takes place in Hanoi Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai spoke highly of the effective cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore, while addressing the seventh Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) in Hanoi on July 7.

Business ICT revenue drops on struggling economy Revenue from the communications and information industry saw a significant drop in the first half of this year due to the difficult global and domestic economic situation, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.