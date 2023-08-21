Xuyen Moc district is the largest longan growing area in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, covering over 1,500 hectares and accounting for more than 80% of the province’s longan-growing area.

The application of scientific and technical advances in cultivation has resulted in high yields of up to 14 tonnes per hectare, enabling farmers to enjoy stable incomes.

The “cabbage longan” variety, in particular, has been well-received by the market.

Even in adjacent districts such as Dat Do, longan-growing households with just a few hectares of land can earn substantial incomes, ranging from a few hundred million to nearly a billion VND (over 42,000 USD) per harvest.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau currently has nearly 1,800 hectares of longans, with a harvested area of over 1,500 hectares. With favourable soil and climate conditions and a synchronised agricultural and tourism plan, the longan industry is expected to continue to thrive, becoming a specialty that contributes to raising the incomes of many local households./.

VNA