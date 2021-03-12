Business PM approves investment policies of IPs in Vinh Phuc, Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving the investment policy for a project on technical infrastructure construction of Tam Duong 1 industrial park - area 2 in Tam Duong district, northern Vinh Phuc province.

Business HCM City set to become high-quality agriculture hub by 2030 Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a hub of varieties, breeding animals and high-quality agriculture in the country and the region by 2030.

Business Automobile sales drop 22 percent in February A long Lunar New Year holidays, the ending of registration fee cut and impacts from COVID-19 pandemic are major reasons behind a strong fall of automobile sales in February, according to insiders.