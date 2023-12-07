As of November 30, Bac Giang attracted 3.2 billion USD of investment, the highest amount ever recorded.

Regarding new foreign direct investment capital, excluding new sums added to existing projects, it ranked second nationwide after Quang Ninh province.

Meanwhile, its industrial index of production for the entire year went up by 20.2%, with the processing and manufacturing industry growing by 20.5%.

The Red River Delta province, situated about 50 km to the east of Hanoi capital, has a favourable geographical and economic location.

Surrounded by major economic hubs, ports, and national highways, it is located at the crossroads of major trade routes.

It lies adjacent to the Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh key economic triangle.

The locality has favourable weather conditions and is less affected by natural disasters, with stable stratigraphy, fertile land, and beautiful natural landscapes./.

VNA