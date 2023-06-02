Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang will pay more attention to spurring the development of the digital economy, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu has said.



Therefore, the locality will continue supporting the registration and establishment of digital tech firms, step up the application and use of digital products, and encourage businesses to participate in the Small and Medium Enterprises Support Programme for Digital Transformation (SMEdx), he said.



The provincial Department of Industry and Trade will further coordinate with the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, domestic e-commerce platforms and banks in assisting enterprises, cooperatives, households and farmers to put their products on domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms.



In the first quarter of this year, the Department of Planning and Investment supported the establishment of 112 digital tech firms, and organised a training course on digital transformation in financial accounting for over 120 individuals.



At the same time, it partnered with Misa JSC, a software company, and branches of Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in Bac Giang to help businesses use e-invoices, while coordinating with tech firm Base.vn and Misa in supporting local SMEs to engage in a digital transformation programme.



In March, the departments of information and communications, education and training, and health also pushed ahead with cashless payments.



As a result, all of the 7,557 organisations and enterprises, and 968 household businesses in Bac Giang have issued e-invoices. All local firms have also declared taxes online./.

