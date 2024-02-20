Culture - Sports Young star midfielder, goalkeeper win Vietnam Golden Ball 2023 Midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc of The Cong Viettel Football Club (FC) has won the Golden Ball award for the second time while goal keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh of Ho Chi Minh City FC 1 picked up the title in the women’s category.

Videos Tet paintings: A time-honoured tradition of Vietnamese people Hanging paintings to decorate the home has become a cherished tradition during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest national holiday in Vietnam. Dong Ho folk paintings, with their vibrant colours, diverse genres, and messages of prosperity, are often the top choice for Tet decorations.

Culture - Sports HCM City’s libraries to get 5 million books by March 2025 The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will implement a programme that provides libraries across the city with up to five million books, both printed and e-books, from February 2024 to March 2025.