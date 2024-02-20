Bac Giang showcases rare artifacts during Ly-Tran Dynasties
An exhibition of antiques founded in Bac Giang and literature works from the Ly-Tran Dynasties (1009-1400) as well as the Buddhism careers of leading monks of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen opened at West Yen Tu spiritual-ecological tourism site in the northern province as part of the Bac Giang Culture-Tourism Week 2024.
The exhibition features 60 ceramic and pottery artifacts and items with the typical style of the Ly-Tran Dynasties, which were collected in Bac Giang, along with 40 images and 50 artifacts selected from eight archaeological excavation sites conducted recently.
It also displays and performs Han (Chinese script) and Nom (old Vietnamese script) calligraphy of literary works by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258-1308), the third King of the Tran Dynasty. King Tran Nhan Tong founded the first Vietnamese School of Buddhism called “Thien Tong” or Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect on the 1,068m-high Yen Tu Mountain.
Alongside, vestiges of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect found in artifacts discovered during archaeological excavations at relic sites in Bac Giang are also on display.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Director of the Bac Giang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Si Cam highlighted the values of the culture and literature during the Ly-Tran Dynasties.
He said that the exhibition aims to popularise the cultural heritages in the province as well as the Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen sect, thus enhancing the community’s sense of responsibility to protect and promote the national cultural and historical tradition.
At the same time, the event is expected to help attract investment in the provincial tourism and boost the local tourism development, promoting the image of a safe, attractive, civilised, friendly and hospitable destination./.