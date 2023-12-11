Under an agreement between the two sides, entry-exit activities are allowed from 8am - 3pm (Hanoi time), or 9am - 4pm (Beijing time). Tourists with a passport or travel pass can pass through the gate.

On November 29, Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh and Dongxing city in Guangxi jointly held a ceremony to open the Bac Luan II Bridge border gate, which is expected to meet the increasing demand from people and businesses in the two countries.

Earlier, on February 21, normal entry and exit activities via the Bac Luan I Bridge border gate, also in Quang Ninh, resumed.

With Bac Luan I and Bac Luan II Bridge border gates now in operation, Quang Ninh has more favourable conditions to develop cooperation with the Chinese side, especially in the fields of trade and tourism.

The province has set a target of welcoming some 2 million international holidaymakers this year and has been doing its best to fulfil the plan./.

