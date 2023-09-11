Business Vietjet, US’s Carlyle sign MoU for aircraft funding Vietjet and the US-based leading aviation finance and asset management company - Carlyle Group - on September 11 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for aircraft funding worth 550 million USD on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden.

Business Chinese firm invests 500 million USD in tire production in Binh Phuoc The Binh Phuoc People’s Committee on September 11 granted an investment registration certificate to China’s Shandong Haohua Tire Co. Ltd., allowing it to build a 500-million-USD tire manufacturing factory in the southern province.