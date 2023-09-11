Bac Ninh goes all out to support effective investment for RoK firms
The authorities of Bac Ninh are committed to creating favourable conditions for long-term and effective investments by businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the northern province, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan at a working session with visiting RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Youngsam on September 11.
Tuan noted that out of 39 countries and territories investing in Bac Ninh, the RoK is the largest FDI contributor with a total investment capital exceeding 14 billion USD, significantly contributing to the province's development.
The official hoped that the embassy and the ambassador will continue to act as a bridge to promote sound relations between the nations as well as between Bac Ninh and RoK localities and businesses, with a focus on promoting trade-investment cooperation, people-to-people diplomacy, and diplomatic and cultural exchanges.
Acknowledging Bac Ninh’s favourable conditions and assistance for RoK enterprises in the past, especially during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador expressed his wish for the province to continue accompanying and supporting the community, especially Samsung Group, in overcoming difficulties related to high-quality labour force, and entry and work permits for Korean citizens.
He affirmed his commitment to making every effort to serve comprehensive development cooperation between the nations as well as between Bac Ninh and RoK provinces, cities, and businesses in the near future./.