Representatives from agencies and businesses at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF) 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF) 2023 opened on November 8 at the Kinh Bac Cultural Centre in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

This is the fourth time the VIMF has been held together with the Vietnam Industrial Automation Fiesta (VIAF 2023) and Vietnam Material Handling Fiesta (VMAT 2023).

Taking place from November 8-10, the VIMF features over 400 booths showcasing products from Vietnam and other countries and territories including Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, the US, and Germany.

Exhibitors introduce a variety of products such as industrial machinery and equipment, mechanical processing, automation, 3D printing and design technology, 4.0 technology application solutions, IoT, smart manufacturing, AI, and industrial robots.

Within the framework of the VIMF, there are trade and investment promotion activities, seminars, and technology demonstrations.

Addressing the event, Dao Quang Khai, Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh provincial People's Committee, affirmed that the locality always plays a role as the industrial and production hub of the country, attracting the attention of FDI enterprises.

He also expressed his hope that the function will contribute to bringing successful transactions and cooperation contracts to the province, as well as participating countries.

Cao Tan Luc, head of the exhibition organisation committee, also shared that the series of exhibitions aims to promote international integration, strengthen trade cooperation relationships, and help enterprises find suitable business partners and suppliers.

He also assessed that the events will bring advanced products and technologies to the nation in general, and Bac Ninh province and surrounding areas in particular. These efforts will contribute to sharpening competitiveness whilst meeting the increasing demand for production and trade exchange towards the sustainability of the economy./.