Business 30 foreign suppliers declare, pay tax via portal As many as 30 big foreign suppliers, including Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix; Samsung; TikTok; and eBay made tax declaration via the portal http://Etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn and paid 22.2 million USD worth of tax, according to a report recently submitted by the Ministry of Finance to the National Assembly.

Business Plastic factory using circular recycling technology inaugurated in Hai Duong A plastic factory equipped with modern production lines and technologies invested by the Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC was inaugurated in Binh Giang district, the northern province of Hai Duong on October 16.

Business ETFs draw more capital in October The capital inflow into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is returning to the market after a long period of stagnation, and even net withdrawals over the past three months.

Business Hanoi opens more OCOP showrooms The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has opened three showrooms of the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme over the past few days, part of efforts to popularise high-quality specialties of the capital and other localities to local consumers.