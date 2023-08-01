With an expected frequency of three return flights per week, Bamboo Airways is the first and only airline of Vietnam to conduct charter flights from Hanoi to Lijiang city.

With a duration of two hours, the route will help shorten the traveling time from Hanoi to the Chinese city. Normally, it takes about 4-16 hours if passengers use connecting flights, or 16 hours if they travel by road.

The operation of round-trip flights between Hanoi and Lijiang will meet the travel demands of people in the two cities, as well as contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam welcomed over 557,000 Chinese tourists in the first half of 2023./.

VNA