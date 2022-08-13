Business Vietnam Airlines expands partnerships to boot multi-sector business The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB Bank; and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T&Y SuperPortTM - a joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group of Singapore.

Business Qualified banks expect higher credit growth quota in next few months Some qualified commercial banks are forecast to get higher credit growth quotas from the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) in the next few months.

Business Real estate market is gaining balance: ministry The real estate market of Vietnam showed signs of recovery and more balanced development in the second quarter of this year with increases in the number of successful transactions of apartments, houses and land, according to the report of the Ministry of Construction.