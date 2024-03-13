Ban flowers in full bloom in mountainous Son La province
Every year, from late February to March, along urban streets and on rugged mountains in Son La province, Ban (Bauhinia) trees bloom with beautiful white flowers that draw in tourists.
Ban flowers in full bloom along the road connecting Son La and Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Ban flowers promote the beauty of the local area’s natural landscapes (Photo: VNA)
Ban flowers in downtown Son La city (Photo: VNA)
Ban flowers are the typical flower of Vietnam’s northwestern region during the spring season (Photo: VNA)
Ban flowers usually bloom from late February to March (Photo: VNA)