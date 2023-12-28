At Songkran festival 2023 in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya are among the top 20 most visited cities in the world this year, according to a report by the payment-processing corporation Mastercard.



Thailand’s capital topped the ranking with 22.78 million foreign visitors. It was followed by Paris with 19.10 million visitors and London 19.09 million.



Phuket ranked 14th with 9.89 million visitors, while Pattaya ranked 15th with 9.44 million arrivals.



Bangkok maintained its top position in the ranking for another year, thanks to its vibrant street life, ornate shrines and vibrant food scene.



Even though Phuket has dropped from 12th to 14th this year, it won kudos for its beach bliss and karst islands, encompassing two national parks and many islands to attract visitors.



Advancing three places to 15th this year, Pattaya won fame for its endless beach fun and a party-themed central area./.