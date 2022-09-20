Society HCM City offers free smart bus cards for elderly Ho Chi Minh City has presented nearly 100 free smart bus cards for people aged 70 or over, and social policy beneficiaries, including wounded and sick soldiers.

Society C2P model accelerates cooperation for effective national HIV/AIDS response Community-based organisations (CBOs) are boosting coverage of HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment services for key population groups to help achieve targets for HIV/AIDS epidemic control in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi to hold mass wedding for 30 couples The youth authorities of Hanoi has planned a mass wedding ceremony for 30 couples on October 15 and 16.

Society Many Vietnamese workers returning from Cambodia via Moc Bai Border Gate Border guards and police in the southeastern province of Tay Ninh shook hands to handle the entry of nearly 80 Vietnamese workers who returned Vietnam from Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 19.