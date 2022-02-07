Business Quang Ninh, Dak Lak see positive signs in tourism recovery The northern province of Quang Ninh welcomed over 300,000 visitors to its tourist sites in the six-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 31 to February 5, earning around 400 billion VND (17.6 million USD).

Business Non-life insurance enterprises expand in market Over the past year, the economic situation has changed a lot due to the pandemic, which has affected non-life insurance revenue, but many businesses still achieved high profits.

Business Vietnam jumps 28 places in COVID-19 Recovery Index Vietnam jumped 28 places to the 90th in the January edition of Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, thanks to a world-leading vaccination rate and signs of its tourism industry reopening.

Business First locally-made tablets roll off production line in Da Nang The first locally-made Xelex tablets have rolled off the production lines of the Trung Nam Electronic Manufacturing Services in Da Nang's IT Park, just two months after an agreement for the production of 100,000 tablets between Trung Nam Group and Xelex Corporation was signed.