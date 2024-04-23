Business Vietnam - an enticing destination for foreign investors: IMF expert Vietnam is an attractive destination for foreign investors thanks to its high, stable growth, large domestic market and young, well-educated human resources, said Paulo Medas, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to Vietnam at the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group (WB) held recently in the US.

Business More efforts needed to maintain export growth to China: Insiders Exporters should further strengthen trade connections and improve the quality of their goods to sustain export growth to China as this is no longer a "lenient" market, said insiders.

Business Da Nang to have first smart airport terminal in Vietnam The international terminal of Da Nang Airport, based in the central city of Da Nang, is set to become a smart terminal under a partnership between the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and FPT Software.