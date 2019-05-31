The Dip Protection solution introduced by Bayer helps coffee farmers to replant coffee successfully (Photo: VNA)

– Having been present in Vietnam over the past 25 years, German pharmaceutical firm Bayer has pledged to accompany the country’s agriculture in the long run to promote innovative solutions.To help the Vietnamese Government promote the development of sustainable agriculture in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Bayer has committed to boosting digital agriculture even in rural areas, focusing on small-scale farming households.The company hopes to improve technical skills for farmers and help them make full use of effective cultivation methods to cope with climate change, increase productivity and earn more profits.It has carried out programmes over the past 25 years to help Vietnamese farmers adapt to climate change and apply digital technologies in plant protection and creation of climate change resistant crops.The company has introduced the Dip Protection solution to coffee farmers to replant coffee successfully and Arize rice varieties which can stand saltwater intrusions and floods caused by climate change in the Mekong Delta.-VNA