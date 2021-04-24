Beauty queens at launching of Miss World Vietnam 2021
Miss World Vietnam 2021 pageant’s press conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 31. The event is attended by beauty queens. In the photo: Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Ha (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh attends the launching of Miss World Vietnam 2021 pageant. (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
With an impressive height of 1m78 (5.84 feet), Luong Thuy Linh is a ‘hot face’ model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019. Thuy Linh represented Vietnam at the Miss World 2019 pageant, where she placed in the Top 12. (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
Pursuing a sexy style with her own personality, Miss World Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy always appears with a distinctly attractive image. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Diem Trang, the second runner- up of Miss Vietnam 2014. (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
The 1st runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Kieu Loan, who is also known as a singer- rapper ‘Lona’. During her two-year term, she has marked a series of achievements in beauty playgrounds as well as music arenas. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh, the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Thuy An, the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2018. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Tuong San, the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)