Business Standard Chartered, US promote clean energy investments in Vietnam Standard Chartered and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green financing in Vietnam and to promote the deployment of advanced clean energy in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Sun Group promote Vietnam’s tourism in RoK National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Sun Group on April 17 held a tourism promotion event themed “The Magnificent Vietnam” in Seoul, aiming to promote Vietnam’s tourism potential, flights, and trade opportunities for Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Overseas remittances to HCM City record highest increase in three years Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City exceeded 2.86 billion USD in the first quarter of 2024, an annual increase of 35.4% and the highest recorded in three consecutive years.

Business Thu Duc city seeks investment in 11 PPP projects Authorities of Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference on April 17 to draw investment in 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the fields of education, culture and sports, with a total capital of over 2 trillion VND (83.3 million USD).