Representatives from the Flemish Association for Development Cooperation and Technical Assistance (VVOB) receives a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Flemish Association for Development Cooperation and Technical Assistance (VVOB) - a non-profit organisation in Belgium operating in education, received a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its operation in Vietnam.



Founded in 1982 in Belgium, the VVOB began operating in Vietnam in 1992. With the goal of improving the quality of education for children

in Vietnam, the organisation over the past 30 years, with cooperation and support from units of the Ministry of Education and Training, has

successfully implemented many educational initiatives in Vietnam, helping to improve the quality of teaching and learning. Two of its initiatives - an online course on learning through playing for primary school students and a document on process-based observation of children in preschool educational establishments have been appraised by the ministry and implemented nationwide.



Nguyen Ngoc Hung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), said that among nearly 400 foreign non-governmental organisations operating in Vietnam, the VVOB is a long-time friend, making very meaningful contributions to Vietnam’s socioeconomic development. It has brought to Vietnam new education models and approaches that can be replicated nationwide.



Karolina Rutskowska, head of the VVOB Project Office in Vietnam, thanked Vietnamese agencies for supporting and accompanying the VVOB over the past 30 years.



She affirmed that the organisation will work more to join the Vietnamese Government's effort in achieving a fair, comprehensive, and quality education./.