Belgian Senate President impressed by Thua Thien-Hue’s development
Visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on August 23 expressed her impression of Thua Thien-Hue’s high Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), which, she said, demonstrated the central province’s dynamic development.
President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose (first row, 4th from left) visits Thua Thien-Hue province. (Photo: VNA)
At a meeting with local leaders as part of her official visit to Vietnam, D'Hose noted that among international visitors to Thua Thien-Hue, Belgians made up a large number.
She also stressed the good friendship between Vietnam and Belgium over the past 50 years, which has created a foundation for them to foster cooperation in the time ahead, covering the settlement of war consequences.
At the reception, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Le Truong Luu briefed his guest on the situation in Thua Thien-Hue, the only province in Vietnam and Southeast Asia that has five UNESCO-recognised cultural heritages.
The province has cooperated with some Belgian localities, he said, adding that the recent Hue Festivals saw the participation of Belgian art troupes whose performances left good impressions on visitors and local residents.
The official emphasised that tens of doctors and university lecturers of Thua Thien-Hue province have studied in Belgium, and expressed his hope that more Belgian firms will come to explore investment opportunities in the province./.