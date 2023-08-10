Chris Geyskens at her home in Belgium. (Photo: VNA)

She wishes to have good health to continue with the golf tournament and do more useful things for Vietnam which she considers as her second hometown.The US army sprayed some 80 million litres of toxic chemicals in Vietnam during the war, 61% of which was Agent Orange, containing 366kg of dioxin. As a result, more than 3 million ha of forested land was destroyed, while basic water and food sources for millions of people were contaminated.Preliminary statistics showed that 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin. Tens of thousands of people died from exposure, while millions of others went on to suffer from cancer and other incurable diseases. Children and grandchildren of many victims have been affected with widespread birth deformities./.