Society Red cross societies of Thanh Hoa, Laos’ Houaphanh step up cooperation The Red Cross Society of the central province of Thanh Hoa and Laos’ Houaphanh province will bolster cooperation in the 2024-2025 period under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides at a conference in Thanh Hoa on April 2.

Society 45,600 new jobs created in Hanoi in Q1 Over 45,600 new jobs were created in Hanoi in the first quarter of this year, representing 27.6% of the annual target and a 2.3% year-on-year increase.

Society Transnational drug ring busted in Quang Tri province Vietnamese customs officers apprehended nine Lao nationals in a transnational drug ring on March 30 and seized 100kg of methamphetamine, the General Department of Vietnam Customs reported on April 2.

Society 2023 PAPI shows progress in citizen perceptions on local anti-corruption efforts, e-governance The 15th Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) report was announced on April 2, showing progress in citizen perceptions on local anti-corruption efforts and e-governance but a backsliding in transparency in 2023.