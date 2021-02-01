Ben Tre targets 6.23 pct. in export growth this year
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will maintain high and sustainable growth in exports during 2021, setting its sights on 1.5 billion USD in export revenue, up 6.23 percent against 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be Sau.
Its January exports totalled 117.1 million USD, a 38.43 percent rise compared to the same period last year. The figure includes 83.5 million USD generated by foreign-invested enterprises, with the remainder contributed by domestic enterprises.
All export items, except for activated charcoal, experienced strong growth.
Shipments of industrial and handicraft products reached 91.6 million USD, accounting for the majority, or 78.24 percent, of total exports. Following were fruit and vegetables (16.8 million USD) and fisheries (8.66 million USD).
Be said Ben Tre has developed a plan for export growth between 2021 and 2025, in which turnover is to expand 13 percent annually and hit 2.6 billion USD by 2025.
The province aims to boost exports of high-value, hi-tech, and environmentally-friendly-products and reduce its shipments of raw, low-tech, and natural resource-intensive goods.
It has about 130 exporters and its products are found in 128 countries and territories.
Exports totalled more than 1.4 billion USD last year, 0.86 percent higher than the annual plan./.