Best futsal players called up for Asian Cup 2024’s training camp
Vietnamese players ahead of training for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, a Futsal World Cup qualifier, in HCM City, on March 11. (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Diego Giustozzi and his national team have begun their training camp for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, a Futsal World Cup qualifier, in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Argentinean coach named four keepers, four fixos (defenders), seven alas (midfielders) and four pivots (strikers). Most of them were familiar faces which served the national team in 2023, competing at the Asian championship qualification and local and international friendly matches.
Among them are the Golden Ball 2023 winner Pham Duc Hoa, Silver Ball holder Chau Doan Phat and Bronze Ball keeper Ho Van Y, along with veterans Tran Thai Huy , Nguyen Minh Tri, and top scorer of the current national championship Nguyen Thinh Phat.
The team will take part in an international tournament against world No 49 New Zealand, No 8 Morocco and No 7 Iran from March 28-31.
They then host Malaysia in a two-leg friendly match on April 6 and 8.
Giustozzi will finalise a team of 14 players on April 12.
The Cup will be organised from April 17-28 in Thailand. Vietnam are in Group A together with Myanmar, China and the hosts.
The top four finishers will qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024, which will take place between September 14 and October 6, marking the first time the global showpiece will be held in Central Asia.
Vietnam have set their sights on a semi-final place to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row.
Safe sheet
Former world top-10 goalkeeper Y said: “It is an important tournament where we vie for a World Cup place.
"We will have to train really hard and effectively so that we will be at our best at the Thai event."
Speaking about Vietnam's rivals in Group A, Y said: "Vietnam are said to be in an easy group but in fact all rivals in this round are strong.
"I played against all three before. World-class Thailand are really tough while China and Myanmar are at the same level as Vietnam.
"Personally, I will not care much about people's opinion of Vietnam's chances at the Asian Cup. I will respect all rivals. My job is to train hard and compete hard to show my ability on the pitch."
Y is one of several players in the current team that took part in the Futsal World Cup 2021 where Vietnam exited in the Round of 16.
The 27-year-old keeper said it was great experience helping him gain confidence for future tournaments.
“The Futsal World Cup 2021 helped me feel worry-free at major tournaments. Although the competition is different year after year but I think that if I believe in myself I can deliver my best.
"Playing at the World Cup is a pride of every player. I am thirsty to have a second chance at this event. But prior to that, I will be focused on the continental tournament."/.