Culture - Sports World-renowned orchestra to perform in Vietnam in April The Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles is scheduled to perform Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons at Ho Guom Opera in downtown Hanoi on April 21 and 22 nights, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on March 12.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins fifth ticket to Paris 2024 Olympics Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh has secured a ticket to Paris 2024 Olympics, the fifth for Vietnam, after a 5-0 win over Islem Ferchichi of Tunisia in a decisive match against in the women’s 54kg category at the World Qualification Tournament held from February 29-March 12 in Busto Arzizio, Italy, according to the Vietnam Boxing Federation (VBF).

Culture - Sports Exhibition promoting love of traditional lacquer art Over 30 lacquer paintings created by 21 young artists are being showcased at an exhibition that aims to inspire and promote a love of traditional lacquer art among the public.