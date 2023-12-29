Sci-Tech PM affirms digital transformation progress in 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed the tangible results of digital transformation in 2023 that have a positive impact on overall socio-economic development at the seventh meeting of the National Committee for Digital Transformation on December 28.

Sci-Tech More specific policies needed to push up science, technology development: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on December 28 asked the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to perfect institutions and legal policies, creating corridors for the development of science and technology.

Sci-Tech HCM City, US software company collaborate to develop semiconductor workforce Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) on December 28 signed a cooperation pact with the US-based engineering simulation software provider Ansys, Inc. to develop human resources for the country’s semiconductor industry.

Sci-Tech Ten outstanding science-technology events of Vietnam in 2023 The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists’ Club has announced a list of 10 outstanding science and technology events of Vietnam in 2023, which covers various aspects such as policy and mechanisms, social sciences, natural sciences, applied sciences, the honouring of scientists, and international integration.