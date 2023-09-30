Society PM issues instruction on overcoming aftermath of traffic accident in Dong Nai Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued instructions to relevant ministries, agencies and localities to promptly overcome the aftermath of a serious traffic accident that killed four in the southern province of Dong Nai on September 30 early morning.

Society Can Tho seeks cooperation with French partners A delegation of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho made a trip to France from September 25-29 to enhance cooperation with French partners and attend the Nice Climate Summit 2023 at the invitation of the Nice authorities.

Society HCM City, Cuba promote cooperation in construction Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on September 29 hosted a reception for Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana who is on a working visit to the southern metropolis.

Society Believed-to-be Vietnamese citizens found on refrigerated truck in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France has said it is keeping a close watch on a case in which some people believed to be Vietnamese citizens were found on a refrigerated truck in Rhone of Lyon city.