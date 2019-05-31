Mai Vu Minh met and worked with more than 30 world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: Sapa Thale)

The International Business Times (IBTimes) is a global digital news publication specializing in news and analysis on business, economic, politics and technology issues, with the audience of about 55 million people every month, through seven editions and four languages.

- Mai Vu Minh is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale Group headquartered in Germany. He is listed as a great investor, a billionaire having a strong influence on the financial world and governments.As an investor, Mai Vu Minh is very interested in generations of startups in Vietnam. In 2017 on the Bloomberg Terminal (a computer software system for 350,000 professionals users to access the Bloomberg Professional service, news, price quotes, and messaging), it was posted that Vietnamese origin billionaire Mai Vu Minh has invested 400 million USD in startups in Vietnam and Global market.Minh is holding many projects and shares of large corporations in countries around the world and respected by international finance and world politicians for his sharp strategic thinking and multi-billion dollar assets.In 2013, Chairman of Sapa Thale Group - billionaire Mai Vu Minh negotiated to acquire the project of the Schunk Group's WHE Management Building with the German government. In 2015, billionaire Mai Vu Minh officially signed a contract with the chief executive of Schunk Group, completing the acquisition.In 2018, Mai Vu Minh represented SAPA Thale Group to sign a bilateral investment cooperation with Dubai Investment Development Agency (DUBAI FDI) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to invest in billion-USD projects between Vietnam and the Middle East.“Not only Dubai, the Middle East, but also large corporations of Europe, USA and Japan... cooperate with SAPA Thale group to invest in Vietnam," billionaire Mai Vu Minh added.In early 2019 accepting the invitation of the Dubai Ministry of Economy and Investment and Dubai Investment Development Agency (DUBAI FDI - Dubai Foreign Direct Investment), an agency of the Department of Economic Development of Government of Dubai, SAPA Thale Group leaders including Mai Vu Minh - the chairman of the group went to Dubai to work with Dubai FDI and leading corporations such as Emirates NBD, DP World, DIFC... on investment cooperation in Vietnam and many other countries in the world.Billionaire Mai Vu Minh was widely reported by the media at international events such as: World Economic Forum (WEF), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC)... He is in the list of praises for contributions and sponsorships of these events to be successful next to major corporations in the world.Billionaire Mai Vu Minh also met and worked with more than 30 top leaders in the world such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, and Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Godard.-VNA