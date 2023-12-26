Overview of An Quang urban and tourism area in Phu Cat district (Photo: sxd.binhdinh)

– The People’s Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh has granted approval and investment licences to 22 projects worth over 12.7 trillion VND (529.1 million USD) this year, showing the province's attractiveness to investors.



Furthermore, 23 domestic and international investors have come to the province to explore opportunities in manufacturing, industrial processing, real estate, trade and services.



Some of them signalled readiness to sign memoranda of understanding with the province, committing to invest in major projects. These include onshore, nearshore, and offshore wind farms with a planned capacity of 2,000 MW and an estimated capital outlay of around 4.8 billion USD. Other notable ventures comprise an offshore wind power plant valued at roughly 4.6 billion USD in Phu My district and a paper and pulp processing plant worth nearly 21.7 trillion VND in the same district.



At present, Binh Dinh province is prioritising projects aimed at bolstering key pillars of economic growth in the foreseeable future, including industries, tourism services, seaports-logistics, hi-tech agriculture and urbanisation.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan has pledged unwavering support to facilitate a robust transformation in the business environment, thereby enhancing local competitiveness.

According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, the entire province has attracted 76 domestic projects valued at more than 15.2 trillion VND, and six foreign-invested ventures valued at 46.2 million USD since the beginning of this year. The province is now home to a total of 91 FDI projects, with total registered capital surpassing 1.187 billion USD./.