Business Vietnam, Italy beef up trade, investment cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session in Hanoi on March 28 with Marco Della Seta, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam and Regina Corradini D’Airenzo, CEO of SIMEST which is responsible for promoting Italian companies' outward investment and providing technical and financial support for investment projects.

Business Hoa Binh exports first lot of pickled chili peppers to RoK The northern province of Hoa Binh’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on March 28 coordinated with Tien Ngan Trading and Investment Co., Ltd, Tomas Trade Co., Ltd and ASIA Ocean company to export the first lot of 7.5 tonnes of pickled chili peppers to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business HCM City wants to boost stronger bilateral trade with Canada Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggested the city and Canada strive for bilateral trade of over 1 billion USD while receiving Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng on March 28.