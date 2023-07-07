Business Singapore Regional Business Forum takes place in Hanoi Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai spoke highly of the effective cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore, while addressing the seventh Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) in Hanoi on July 7.

Business Policy solutions needed to help businesses access capital: State bank governor Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has suggested sectors and localities take more measures to remove difficulties facing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stressing that policy solutions are needed to help businesses access capital.

Business ICT revenue drops on struggling economy Revenue from the communications and information industry saw a significant drop in the first half of this year due to the difficult global and domestic economic situation, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1 The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) revealed on July 6 that its total revenue topped 3.7 trillion VND (156.4 million USD) in the first six months of this year, up 17% year-on-year.