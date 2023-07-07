Binh Dinh province calls for more Japanese investment
Chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) - The south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh always wants to strengthen cooperation with Japanese firms, a local official affirmed at an investment and trade promotion conference in Quy Nhon city on July 7.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Quoc Dung highlighted the areas where Japan has strengths and Binh Dinh has demand like machine manufacturing, mechanics, software, AI, high-tech agriculture, environment, automation, logistics, health care, education and labour.
Dung expressed his hope that Japanese enterprises will expand their investment in Binh Dinh, and support local businesses in joining supply and value chains at a higher level.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan affirmed that Binh Dinh stands ready to follow the Government’s regulations on new incentives as the global minimum tax rate will be put in place next year.
He said apart from upgrading its infrastructure, Binh Dinh has paid attention to administrative reform and improving relations between investors, businesses and authorities.
According to the official, the locality is calling for Japanese investors in 24 projects, including four in social welfare and environment; 11 in industry; four in tourism; three in trade, service and logistics; and two in high-tech agro-forestry-fishery.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung also called for Japanese investments in support industries, electronics and spare parts, science-technology, innovation, research and development, green economy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, new energy, renewable energy and eco-industrial parks associated with smart urban areas.
The deputy minister noted his hope that Japanese businesses will step up cooperation in high-quality personnel training and exchange experience in business administration.
Since 2013, Binh Dinh has established close relations with Japan’s Sakai city and Kansai region. In 2019, the locality and Izumisano city of Japan’s Osaka also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration and set up cooperative ties in administration, culture, tourism and training, among other fields.
Binh Dinh has attracted 19 Japanese projects, making 22% of the total FDI projects in the locality, with a total registered capital of 94.17 million USD, covering industry, trade, services and agriculture.
A number of cooperation documents were signed on this occasion./.