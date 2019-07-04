Binh Duong will welcome Ha Noi FC in the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal final's first leg on July 31. (Photo: bongda24h.vn)

- Becamex Binh Duong will host Hanoi FC in the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 at Binh Duong Stadium on July 31, while the second leg will be played at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on August 7.The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the draw for the AFC Cup 2019 knockout stage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 2.The ASEAN winners will play Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan, the 2018 runners-up, in the Inter-zone Semi-final on August 20, with the return leg on August 27.The other inter-zone semi-final will be between Abahani Limited Dhaka of Bangladesh and 4.25 SC from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, with their matches on August 21 and August 28.The winners of the inter-zone semi-finals will take part in the two-leg inter-zone final on September 25 and October 2 to decide which team advances to the AFC Cup final against the West Zonal champions.The West Zonal Final will see Al Jazeera of Jordan versus Lebanon's Al Ahed FC on September 24 and October 1.The AFC Cup final is scheduled to take place on November 2.-VNA